AMETEK Inc. (AME) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) is -10.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $106.17 and a high of $148.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AME stock was last observed hovering at around $129.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.37% off its average median price target of $142.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.34% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -2.35% lower than the price target low of $129.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $132.03, the stock is 10.44% and 10.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing 1.83% at the moment leaves the stock 6.67% off its SMA200. AME registered -1.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.21%.

The stock witnessed a 12.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.59%, and is 7.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.09% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) has around 18500 employees, a market worth around $29.22B and $5.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.07 and Fwd P/E is 22.61. Profit margin for the company is 18.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.36% and -10.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AMETEK Inc. (AME) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 12.70% this year.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 230.10M, and float is at 228.49M with Short Float at 0.81%.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at AMETEK Inc. (AME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kohlhagen Steven W,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Kohlhagen Steven W sold 3,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 08 at a price of $123.75 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42864.0 shares.

AMETEK Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Kohlhagen Steven W (Director) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $126.81 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45964.0 shares of the AME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 28, AMATO THOMAS A (Director) disposed off 615 shares at an average price of $133.03 for $81814.0. The insider now directly holds 9,560 shares of AMETEK Inc. (AME).

AMETEK Inc. (AME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading -12.31% down over the past 12 months and Amphenol Corporation (APH) that is -0.25% lower over the same period. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) is -11.33% down on the 1-year trading charts.