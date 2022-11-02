Analysts suggest Aravive Inc. (ARAV) could spike 90.5% in a year

Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) is -21.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.58 and a high of $4.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARAV stock was last observed hovering at around $1.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.5% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 71.5% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.71, the stock is 93.74% and 102.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.64 million and changing 30.53% at the moment leaves the stock 28.86% off its SMA200. ARAV registered -52.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 16.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.16.

The stock witnessed a 117.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 97.73%, and is 83.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.68% over the week and 14.59% over the month.

Aravive Inc. (ARAV) has around 23 employees, a market worth around $51.62M and $6.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 194.78% and -59.76% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.80% this year.

Aravive Inc. (ARAV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.50M, and float is at 17.85M with Short Float at 1.10%.

Aravive Inc. (ARAV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Aravive Inc. (ARAV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Giaccia Amato,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Giaccia Amato sold 3,245 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $3.22 per share for a total of $10449.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.99 million shares.