Analysts suggest ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) could spike 68.71% in a year

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) is -57.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.33 and a high of $91.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZIM stock was last observed hovering at around $23.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.54% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.71% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -19.19% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.03, the stock is 2.82% and -15.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.29 million and changing 6.56% at the moment leaves the stock -52.58% off its SMA200. ZIM registered -53.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.94%.

The stock witnessed a 3.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.02%, and is 2.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.92% over the week and 5.82% over the month.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) has around 4427 employees, a market worth around $3.03B and $13.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.49 and Fwd P/E is 3.08. Profit margin for the company is 45.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.07% and -72.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (60.70%).

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 766.20% this year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 119.99M, and float is at 79.92M with Short Float at 16.99%.