AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) is -36.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.94 and a high of $26.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AU stock was last observed hovering at around $13.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $17.95 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.13% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -8.21% lower than the price target low of $12.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.31, the stock is -1.35% and -1.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.39 million and changing 1.99% at the moment leaves the stock -24.81% off its SMA200. AU registered -28.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.98%.

The stock witnessed a -6.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.76%, and is 0.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 3.08% over the month.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) has around 30561 employees, a market worth around $5.61B and $4.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.03 and Fwd P/E is 10.32. Profit margin for the company is 13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.47% and -50.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.30% this year.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 419.99M, and float is at 412.56M with Short Float at 1.49%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kellogg Company (K) that is trading 22.25% up over the past 12 months and Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) that is -16.54% lower over the same period. Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is -13.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.