Are we looking at the next big move in Asana Inc. (ASAN)?

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) is -72.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.19 and a high of $145.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASAN stock was last observed hovering at around $20.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18%.

Currently trading at $20.42, the stock is -4.67% and -5.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.0 million and changing -0.87% at the moment leaves the stock -32.32% off its SMA200. ASAN registered -84.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.48%.

The stock witnessed a -14.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.75%, and is -6.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.90% over the week and 8.51% over the month.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) has around 1666 employees, a market worth around $3.92B and $467.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -79.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.13% and -85.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-112.60%).

Asana Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.70% this year.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 191.35M, and float is at 54.88M with Short Float at 29.04%.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Asana Inc. (ASAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LACEY ELEANOR B,the company’sGC, Corporate Secretary. SEC filings show that LACEY ELEANOR B sold 303 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 22 at a price of $22.91 per share for a total of $6942.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Asana Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 21 that Wan Tim M (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 4,754 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 21 and was made at $23.60 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.61 million shares of the ASAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 21, LACEY ELEANOR B (GC, Corporate Secretary) disposed off 1,855 shares at an average price of $23.60 for $43782.0. The insider now directly holds 168,607 shares of Asana Inc. (ASAN).