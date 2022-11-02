Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 74.0% Upside

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) is -81.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.84 and a high of $17.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AUR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $4.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 16.8% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.08, the stock is -5.86% and -12.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing 0.97% at the moment leaves the stock -41.15% off its SMA200. AUR registered -79.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.64%.

The stock witnessed a -10.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.45%, and is -6.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.15% over the week and 7.81% over the month.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $2.38B and $145.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 13.35% and -88.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.70%).

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aurora Innovation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -212.10% this year.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.13B, and float is at 315.43M with Short Float at 4.17%.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times.