Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) – The 34.33% Upside Potential Remains

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) is -19.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.26 and a high of $4.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SAN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $4.02 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.44% off the consensus price target high of $5.12 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 9.28% higher than the price target low of $2.91 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.64, the stock is 3.53% and 5.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.35 million and changing 1.15% at the moment leaves the stock -10.25% off its SMA200. SAN registered -32.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.81%.

The stock witnessed a 9.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.88%, and is -3.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 2.58% over the month.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) has around 203376 employees, a market worth around $43.81B and $62.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.66. Profit margin for the company is 15.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.81% and -34.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banco Santander S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 192.90% this year.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.77B, and float is at 16.77B with Short Float at 0.03%.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -24.35% down over the past 12 months. Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) is -20.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.