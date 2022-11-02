Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 26.68% Upside

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) is -4.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $215.90 and a high of $277.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BDX stock was last observed hovering at around $235.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.09% off its average median price target of $280.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.68% off the consensus price target high of $319.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -3.03% lower than the price target low of $227.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $233.88, the stock is 2.65% and -2.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.18 million and changing -0.89% at the moment leaves the stock -6.75% off its SMA200. BDX registered -1.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.01%.

The stock witnessed a 1.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.51%, and is 3.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.97% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) has around 75000 employees, a market worth around $65.54B and $19.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.20 and Fwd P/E is 19.16. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.33% and -15.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Becton Dickinson and Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 152.40% this year.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 285.44M, and float is at 283.92M with Short Float at 1.04%.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hickey David,the company’sEVP & President, Life Sciences. SEC filings show that Hickey David sold 475 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $265.00 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3331.0 shares.

Becton Dickinson and Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Polen Thomas E Jr (Chairman, CEO and President) sold a total of 9,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $265.13 per share for $2.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28878.0 shares of the BDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, Polen Thomas E Jr (Executive Vice President) disposed off 1,652 shares at an average price of $260.00 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 28,878 shares of Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX).

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is trading -17.39% down over the past 12 months and Medtronic plc (MDT) that is -27.02% lower over the same period. DexCom Inc. (DXCM) is -24.09% down on the 1-year trading charts.