BHP Group Limited (BHP) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP) is -7.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.27 and a high of $71.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BHP stock was last observed hovering at around $47.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.78%.

Currently trading at $49.60, the stock is -0.68% and -3.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.15 million and changing 3.72% at the moment leaves the stock -14.06% off its SMA200. BHP registered 2.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.06%.

The stock witnessed a -3.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.85%, and is -0.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.51% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

BHP Group Limited (BHP) has around 37908 employees, a market worth around $135.53B and $65.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.21. Profit margin for the company is 47.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.21% and -30.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.10%).

BHP Group Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.50% this year.

BHP Group Limited (BHP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.53B, and float is at 2.46B with Short Float at 0.31%.

BHP Group Limited (BHP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rio Tinto Group (RIO) that is trading -12.59% down over the past 12 months.