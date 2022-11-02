BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) on Track to Reach $2.00 in a Year

BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX: NILE) is -86.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.16 and a high of $2.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NILE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 91.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.17, the stock is -6.89% and -25.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.36 million and changing -3.23% at the moment leaves the stock -64.22% off its SMA200. NILE registered -92.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.61%.

The stock witnessed a -13.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.77%, and is -6.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.43% over the week and 9.51% over the month.

BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) has around 323 employees, a market worth around $56.59M and $27.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 6.45% and -92.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 87.40% this year.

BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 340.07M, and float is at 293.02M with Short Float at 6.65%.

BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BitNile Holdings, Inc.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that BitNile Holdings, Inc. bought 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 27 at a price of $5.39 per share for a total of $1618.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.79 million shares.

BitNile Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 26 that BitNile Holdings, Inc. (10% Owner) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 26 and was made at $5.63 per share for $2814.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.79 million shares of the NILE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 25, BitNile Holdings, Inc. (10% Owner) acquired 200 shares at an average price of $5.77 for $1153.0. The insider now directly holds 1,784,700 shares of BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE).