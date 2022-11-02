Bumble Inc. (BMBL) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 37.28% Upside

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) is -25.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.41 and a high of $53.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BMBL stock was last observed hovering at around $25.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.28% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -25.45% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.09, the stock is 7.62% and 4.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.22 million and changing -1.22% at the moment leaves the stock -8.50% off its SMA200. BMBL registered -51.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.41%.

The stock witnessed a 11.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.50%, and is 3.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.44% over the week and 6.81% over the month.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) has around 900 employees, a market worth around $4.84B and $840.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 75.12. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.82% and -52.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

Bumble Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 211.20% this year.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 129.40M, and float is at 128.65M with Short Float at 6.45%.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Bumble Inc. (BMBL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Griffin Amy,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Griffin Amy bought 35,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $28.37 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.