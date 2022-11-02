Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) is -55.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.08 and a high of $53.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOOS stock was last observed hovering at around $16.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $22.84 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.06% off the consensus price target high of $35.70 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -9.33% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.40, the stock is -4.10% and -6.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.87 million and changing 0.24% at the moment leaves the stock -24.23% off its SMA200. GOOS registered -57.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.30%.

The stock witnessed a 2.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.33%, and is -8.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.14% over the week and 4.80% over the month.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) has around 4353 employees, a market worth around $2.26B and $1.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.35 and Fwd P/E is 7.98. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.75% and -69.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.20% this year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.23M, and float is at 54.03M with Short Float at 16.11%.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 38 times.