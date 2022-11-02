Check out this: Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) could be on the verge of a big rally

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) is -32.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.06 and a high of $17.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OWL stock was last observed hovering at around $10.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $13.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.88% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -11.67% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.05, the stock is 8.33% and -1.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.04 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock -12.92% off its SMA200. OWL registered -42.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.17%.

The stock witnessed a 6.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.38%, and is 3.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.84% over the week and 4.90% over the month.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) has around 350 employees, a market worth around $13.56B and $1.14B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.23. Profit margin for the company is -5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.77% and -43.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.00%).

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -386.40% this year.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 422.63M, and float is at 410.14M with Short Float at 5.90%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blue Pool Capital Ltd,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 119,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 24 at a price of $12.15 per share for a total of $1.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43.4 million shares.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 23 that Blue Pool Capital Ltd (10% Owner) sold a total of 165,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 23 and was made at $12.00 per share for $1.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43.52 million shares of the OWL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 22, Blue Pool Capital Ltd (10% Owner) disposed off 254,000 shares at an average price of $11.77 for $2.99 million. The insider now directly holds 43,680,043 shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL).