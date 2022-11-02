Check out this: International Paper Company (IP) could be on the verge of a big rally

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) is -28.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.69 and a high of $50.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IP stock was last observed hovering at around $33.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $33.53, the stock is 2.49% and -7.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.37 million and changing -0.24% at the moment leaves the stock -22.01% off its SMA200. IP registered -31.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.39%.

The stock witnessed a 3.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.31%, and is 0.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.39% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

International Paper Company (IP) has around 38200 employees, a market worth around $11.84B and $20.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.98 and Fwd P/E is 9.75. Distance from 52-week low is 9.25% and -33.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

International Paper Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 391.90% this year.

International Paper Company (IP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 367.60M, and float is at 360.68M with Short Float at 4.06%.

International Paper Company (IP) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at International Paper Company (IP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nicholls Timothy S,the company’sSenior Vice President. SEC filings show that Nicholls Timothy S sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 31 at a price of $33.66 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

International Paper Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 that INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO /NEW/ (10% Owner) sold a total of 4,614,358 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 and was made at $36.25 per share for $167.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the IP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Goughnour Holly G. (Vice President & Controller) disposed off 2,155 shares at an average price of $44.69 for $96307.0. The insider now directly holds 5,351 shares of International Paper Company (IP).

International Paper Company (IP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) that is trading -14.87% down over the past 12 months. Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) is -10.97% down on the 1-year trading charts.