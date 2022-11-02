Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -42.23% Change This Year

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) is -42.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.20 and a high of $5.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SID stock was last observed hovering at around $2.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $2.54, the stock is -1.53% and -3.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.34 million and changing 5.39% at the moment leaves the stock -33.23% off its SMA200. SID registered -37.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.79%.

The stock witnessed a -2.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.30%, and is 2.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.57% over the week and 5.36% over the month.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) has around 35179 employees, a market worth around $3.64B and $8.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.32 and Fwd P/E is 0.91. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.45% and -57.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 224.00% this year.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.33B, and float is at 716.32M with Short Float at 0.55%.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading -19.71% down over the past 12 months and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is 35.17% higher over the same period.