CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:CTIC Stock Is Going Next

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) is 110.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.43 and a high of $7.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTIC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31%.

Currently trading at $5.21, the stock is 4.57% and -7.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.68 million and changing 6.33% at the moment leaves the stock 5.64% off its SMA200. CTIC registered 97.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.46%.

The stock witnessed a -15.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.04%, and is 10.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.29% over the week and 7.39% over the month.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) has around 121 employees, a market worth around $577.95M and $14.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 264.34% and -33.21% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.40% this year.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 114.39M, and float is at 114.16M with Short Float at 15.43%.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KIRSKE DAVID,the company’sEVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that KIRSKE DAVID sold 2,109 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 04 at a price of $6.26 per share for a total of $13194.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16913.0 shares.

CTI BioPharma Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 03 that KIRSKE DAVID (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 03 and was made at $6.25 per share for $1875.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16913.0 shares of the CTIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 30, KIRSKE DAVID (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 139,841 shares at an average price of $6.05 for $0.85 million. The insider now directly holds 16,913 shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC).

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 41.42% up over the past 12 months and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) that is -9.80% lower over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 32.41% up on the 1-year trading charts.