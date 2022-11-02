Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 97.82% Upside

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) is -76.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $24.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DADA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $69.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.82% off the consensus price target high of $143.28 offered by analysts, but current levels are 92.42% higher than the price target low of $41.32 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.13, the stock is -24.47% and -38.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.34 million and changing 1.29% at the moment leaves the stock -57.87% off its SMA200. DADA registered -85.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.78%.

The stock witnessed a -35.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.55%, and is -6.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.54% over the week and 8.77% over the month.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) has around 3132 employees, a market worth around $869.42M and $1.11B in sales. Fwd P/E is 1.72. Profit margin for the company is -28.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.33% and -87.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-66.00%).

Dada Nexus Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.60% this year.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 258.80M, and float is at 251.78M with Short Float at 0.84%.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA): Who are the competitors?

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is -42.35% down on the 1-year trading charts.