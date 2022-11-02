Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -23.12% Change This Year

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) is -23.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.24 and a high of $16.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DB stock was last observed hovering at around $9.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.46% off the consensus price target high of $18.29 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -26.61% lower than the price target low of $7.59 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.61, the stock is 12.48% and 13.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.52 million and changing 0.31% at the moment leaves the stock -7.84% off its SMA200. DB registered -27.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.86%.

The stock witnessed a 27.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.08%, and is 3.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.01% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) has around 84556 employees, a market worth around $20.13B and $20.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.98 and Fwd P/E is 5.46. Profit margin for the company is 16.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.64% and -42.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.00% this year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.08B, and float is at 1.93B with Short Float at 0.94%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) that is trading -62.00% down over the past 12 months and Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is -32.65% lower over the same period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is -24.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.