Express Inc. (EXPR) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -63.31% Change This Year

Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) is -63.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.07 and a high of $4.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EXPR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.45% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 79.45% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.13, the stock is -7.19% and -16.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.25 million and changing -7.38% at the moment leaves the stock -56.53% off its SMA200. EXPR registered -71.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.03%.

The stock witnessed a 1.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.52%, and is -13.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.63% over the week and 7.95% over the month.

Express Inc. (EXPR) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $75.39M and $1.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.02 and Fwd P/E is 9.04. Profit margin for the company is 0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.61% and -77.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

Express Inc. (EXPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Express Inc. (EXPR) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Express Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.90% this year.

Express Inc. (EXPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.15M, and float is at 65.35M with Short Float at 9.90%.

Express Inc. (EXPR) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Express Inc. (EXPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times.

Express Inc. (EXPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Gap Inc. (GPS) that is trading -51.50% down over the past 12 months and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) that is -57.19% lower over the same period. The Buckle Inc. (BKE) is 2.32% up on the 1-year trading charts.