Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 57.36% Upside

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) is -3.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.53 and a high of $9.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GSM stock was last observed hovering at around $5.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.36% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 50.25% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.97, the stock is 5.66% and -2.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.53 million and changing 2.40% at the moment leaves the stock -9.63% off its SMA200. GSM registered -14.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.46.

The stock witnessed a 6.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.70%, and is 4.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.71% over the week and 5.24% over the month.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) has around 3425 employees, a market worth around $1.13B and $2.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.92 and Fwd P/E is 5.10. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.79% and -39.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 56.00% this year.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 187.44M, and float is at 94.40M with Short Float at 1.53%.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading -10.65% down over the past 12 months. Haynes International Inc. (HAYN) is 26.25% up on the 1-year trading charts.