Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -28.71% Change This Year

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) is -28.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.93 and a high of $5.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HMY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $2.89 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.19% off the consensus price target high of $4.08 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -34.4% lower than the price target low of $2.18 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.93, the stock is 6.58% and 13.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.69 million and changing 4.64% at the moment leaves the stock -17.77% off its SMA200. HMY registered -18.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.90%.

The stock witnessed a 13.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.98%, and is 6.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.99% over the week and 4.70% over the month.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) has around 38459 employees, a market worth around $1.79B and $2.37B in sales. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.42% and -46.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.40%).

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is a “Underweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 603.20% this year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 610.00M, and float is at 434.47M with Short Float at 3.98%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gold Fields Limited (GFI) that is trading -13.16% down over the past 12 months and AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) that is -28.05% lower over the same period. DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) is -40.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.