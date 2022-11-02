Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) is -34.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.41 and a high of $36.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PEAK stock was last observed hovering at around $23.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.89% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -3.48% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.80, the stock is 4.63% and -2.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.46 million and changing 0.29% at the moment leaves the stock -18.09% off its SMA200. PEAK registered -33.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.97%.

The stock witnessed a 0.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.66%, and is 3.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.40% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) has around 196 employees, a market worth around $12.46B and $1.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 60.25 and Fwd P/E is 53.60. Profit margin for the company is 11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.16% and -35.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.70%).

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.10% this year.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 539.56M, and float is at 537.98M with Short Float at 1.51%.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GARVEY CHRISTINE,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GARVEY CHRISTINE sold 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 19 at a price of $34.35 per share for a total of $10306.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22709.0 shares.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) that is trading -29.39% down over the past 12 months and Ventas Inc. (VTR) that is -30.21% lower over the same period. Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) is -36.97% down on the 1-year trading charts.