Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) is -33.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.96 and a high of $12.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MOMO stock was last observed hovering at around $4.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $44.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.2% off the consensus price target high of $137.98 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 84.81% higher than the price target low of $34.56 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.25, the stock is 10.17% and 7.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.87 million and changing 11.70% at the moment leaves the stock -7.10% off its SMA200. MOMO registered -54.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.00%.

The stock witnessed a 10.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.13%, and is 12.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.90% over the week and 6.63% over the month.

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) has around 2051 employees, a market worth around $1.07B and $1.90B in sales. Fwd P/E is 0.62. Profit margin for the company is -23.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.70% and -57.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.50%).

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hello Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -254.70% this year.

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 198.39M, and float is at 153.26M with Short Float at 4.97%.

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) that is trading -16.41% down over the past 12 months and VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) that is -11.70% lower over the same period. Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) is -56.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.