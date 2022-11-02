Is Aegon N.V. (AEG) a good stock to buy now?

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) is -7.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.76 and a high of $6.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEG stock was last observed hovering at around $4.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $4.59, the stock is 9.35% and 5.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.36 million and changing -0.43% at the moment leaves the stock -5.24% off its SMA200. AEG registered -9.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.90%.

The stock witnessed a 11.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.03%, and is 4.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.77% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $9.87B and -$7836.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.95 and Fwd P/E is 7.32. Distance from 52-week low is 22.24% and -26.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Aegon N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.20% this year.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.03B, and float is at 1.78B with Short Float at 0.12%.

Aegon N.V. (AEG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) that is trading -27.18% down over the past 12 months and Prudential plc (PUK) that is -53.32% lower over the same period. MetLife Inc. (MET) is 15.26% up on the 1-year trading charts.