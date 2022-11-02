Is Etsy Inc. (ETSY) a good stock to buy now?

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) is -58.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.01 and a high of $307.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ETSY stock was last observed hovering at around $93.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.48% off its average median price target of $115.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.84% off the consensus price target high of $186.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -54.97% lower than the price target low of $59.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.43, the stock is -10.73% and -12.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.02 million and changing -2.64% at the moment leaves the stock -16.39% off its SMA200. ETSY registered -62.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.05%.

The stock witnessed a -12.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.73%, and is -11.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.06% over the week and 5.77% over the month.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) has around 2722 employees, a market worth around $11.93B and $2.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.76 and Fwd P/E is 35.97. Profit margin for the company is 17.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.44% and -70.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.00%).

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Etsy Inc. (ETSY) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Etsy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.60% this year.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.09M, and float is at 125.67M with Short Float at 9.63%.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Insider Activity

A total of 108 insider transactions have happened at Etsy Inc. (ETSY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 75 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Silverman Josh,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Silverman Josh sold 20,850 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 19 at a price of $95.85 per share for a total of $2.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Etsy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 14 that Glaser Rachel C (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,040 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 14 and was made at $95.40 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49143.0 shares of the ETSY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 05, Silverman Josh (President & CEO) disposed off 20,850 shares at an average price of $110.59 for $2.31 million. The insider now directly holds 107,305 shares of Etsy Inc. (ETSY).

Etsy Inc. (ETSY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -41.66% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -5.41% lower over the same period.