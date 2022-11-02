Is Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC) a good stock to buy now?

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is -19.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.82 and a high of $53.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FBC stock was last observed hovering at around $38.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $38.70, the stock is 15.47% and 8.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.57 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -1.31% off its SMA200. FBC registered -19.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.08%.

The stock witnessed a 11.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.37%, and is 16.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.73% over the week and 4.25% over the month.

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC) has around 5036 employees, a market worth around $1.82B and $836.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.65 and Fwd P/E is 8.08. Profit margin for the company is 52.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.57% and -27.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 4.60% this year.

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.27M, and float is at 51.92M with Short Float at 3.13%.

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Davis Reginald E,the company’sEVP and President of Banking. SEC filings show that Davis Reginald E sold 750 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 09 at a price of $40.28 per share for a total of $30210.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1148.0 shares.

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that Schoels Peter (Director) bought a total of 13,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $37.72 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18579.0 shares of the FBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 03, Buck Karen (EVP and Director of Operations) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $36.33 for $18164.0. The insider now directly holds 3,500 shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC).

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) that is trading -47.48% down over the past 12 months and First Capital Inc. (FCAP) that is -39.16% lower over the same period. Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) is -17.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.