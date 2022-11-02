Is Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) a good stock to buy now?

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) is -13.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.18 and a high of $38.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JNPR stock was last observed hovering at around $30.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.4% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -23.64% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.91, the stock is 11.02% and 11.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.18 million and changing 1.01% at the moment leaves the stock 0.33% off its SMA200. JNPR registered 2.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.30%.

The stock witnessed a 16.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.57%, and is 6.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) has around 10191 employees, a market worth around $9.79B and $5.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.09 and Fwd P/E is 13.69. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.76% and -18.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Juniper Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.90% this year.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 321.00M, and float is at 320.40M with Short Float at 2.41%.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KRIENS SCOTT,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that KRIENS SCOTT sold 140,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 28 at a price of $30.42 per share for a total of $4.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.86 million shares.

Juniper Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that rahim rami (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 6,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $28.56 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.82 million shares of the JNPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 07, rahim rami (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 6,250 shares at an average price of $27.97 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 826,235 shares of Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR).

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading -18.97% down over the past 12 months and VMware Inc. (VMW) that is -9.94% lower over the same period. Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) is -12.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.