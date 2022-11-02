Is Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) a good stock to buy now?

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) is 5.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.60 and a high of $60.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TAP stock was last observed hovering at around $50.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.62% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.91% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -1.69% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.81, the stock is -0.43% and -3.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.51 million and changing -3.21% at the moment leaves the stock -7.13% off its SMA200. TAP registered 8.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.36%.

The stock witnessed a 0.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.93%, and is -3.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.28% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) has around 16300 employees, a market worth around $10.35B and $10.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.52 and Fwd P/E is 11.74. Profit margin for the company is 6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.58% and -18.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 205.60% this year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 217.00M, and float is at 180.25M with Short Float at 4.79%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Winnefeld James A Jr,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Winnefeld James A Jr bought 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $53.45 per share for a total of $10690.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13226.0 shares.

Molson Coors Beverage Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that Winnefeld James A Jr (Director) bought a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $45.47 per share for $9093.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10170.0 shares of the TAP stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) that is 10.55% higher over the past 12 months.