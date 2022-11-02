Is This Why The Femasys (FEMY) Stock Rose Extended Trading?

Following the release of a study design update, Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) shares were up 14.62% to trade at $1.49 at the time of the most recent check.

What kind of update has FEMY given?

A revised study design for the FemaSeed pivotal trial, which will now concentrate on couples dealing with male factor infertility, was recently disclosed by Femasys (FEMY). This revision indicates a new approach to serving this underserved infertile group with the intention of speeding up enrollment.

Infertility affects more than 60 million couples globally, with the male component accounting for almost half of cases. Over the past 40 years, this has dramatically increased in occurrence yet is frequently ignored. FemaSeed is especially well suited for male factor infertility since it shortens the distance that sperm must travel by delivering it straight to the fallopian tube where conception takes place. FEMY’s updated strategy for the FemaSeed LOCAL pivotal trial enables it to concentrate on a situation where it can make the biggest impact and is in line with its objective to give couples trying to conceive affordable, practical options.

Femasys will be thoroughly analyzing much fewer treatment cycles as a consequence of the trial change, enabling the business to move its clinical program more quickly. Most significantly, FEMT believes that this will bring it further closer to being able to offer FemaSeed as a substitute to couples, particularly those who are having difficulty conceiving due to the malefactors.

In order to evaluate up to 214 women who had 214 FemaSeed cycles owing to male factor infertility, the FemaSeed LOCAL de novo clinical trial is a prospective multi-center, unblinded investigation. The study’s main objectives are to assess the efficacy (pregnancy rate) and safety seven weeks after the FemaSeed surgery. Enrollment in the study is anticipated to be finished in 2023.

FEMY demonstrated their technology at a significant event:

The management of Femasys (FEMY) attended the 78th Annual Scientific Congress of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), which took place in Anaheim, California, from October 22–26, 2022. At booth #1011 of the conference, the executive team of FEMY demonstrated its technological advancements, such as FemaSeed and FemVue.