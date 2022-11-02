Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 55.3% Upside

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) is -64.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.40 and a high of $48.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PHG stock was last observed hovering at around $12.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $14.04 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.3% off the consensus price target high of $29.15 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -20.2% lower than the price target low of $10.84 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.03, the stock is -6.12% and -16.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.21 million and changing 3.00% at the moment leaves the stock -45.86% off its SMA200. PHG registered -72.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.27%.

The stock witnessed a -15.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.95%, and is 0.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.48% over the week and 2.82% over the month.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) has around 79097 employees, a market worth around $11.88B and $17.28B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.08. Profit margin for the company is -7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.04% and -73.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.20% this year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 885.33M, and float is at 873.31M with Short Float at 0.27%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hologic Inc. (HOLX) that is trading 2.00% up over the past 12 months.