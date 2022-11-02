Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Is Down -12.74% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) is -12.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.92 and a high of $22.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MFC stock was last observed hovering at around $16.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $16.64, the stock is 3.36% and -0.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.49 million and changing 0.54% at the moment leaves the stock -10.60% off its SMA200. MFC registered -15.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.97%.

The stock witnessed a 3.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.87%, and is 1.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.83% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) has around 38000 employees, a market worth around $31.14B and $21.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.83 and Fwd P/E is 5.07. Profit margin for the company is 25.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.53% and -25.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Manulife Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.70% this year.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.92B, and float is at 1.90B with Short Float at 1.11%.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading -9.65% down over the past 12 months. Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) is -2.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.