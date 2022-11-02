Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) Is Down -16.08% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) is -16.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.15 and a high of $2.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MFG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $2.51 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.93% off the consensus price target high of $4.19 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 6.55% higher than the price target low of $2.29 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.14, the stock is -3.43% and -5.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.36 million and changing -0.93% at the moment leaves the stock -12.14% off its SMA200. MFG registered -19.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.83%.

The stock witnessed a -3.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.46%, and is -3.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.06% over the week and 2.11% over the month.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) has around 54492 employees, a market worth around $26.98B and $9.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.86 and Fwd P/E is 2.10. Profit margin for the company is 42.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.47% and -27.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.10%).

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 287.30% this year.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.68B, and float is at 11.44B with Short Float at 0.02%.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) that is trading -31.28% down over the past 12 months and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) that is -16.31% lower over the same period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) is -15.74% down on the 1-year trading charts.