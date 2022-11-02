Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) is -35.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.17 and a high of $6.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NNDM stock was last observed hovering at around $2.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $2.47, the stock is 2.15% and -4.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.29 million and changing -0.40% at the moment leaves the stock -20.24% off its SMA200. NNDM registered -60.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.39%.

The stock witnessed a 1.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.14%, and is -2.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 4.01% over the month.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) has around 345 employees, a market worth around $628.12M and $30.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 13.82% and -63.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 28.10% this year.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 257.41M, and float is at 255.28M with Short Float at 7.22%.