NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) down -4.35% since start of the year

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE) is -4.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.39 and a high of $6.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NXE stock was last observed hovering at around $4.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $6.53 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.12% off the consensus price target high of $8.38 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 12.55% higher than the price target low of $4.78 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.18, the stock is 5.97% and 3.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.95 million and changing 0.48% at the moment leaves the stock -6.07% off its SMA200. NXE registered -26.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.87%.

The stock witnessed a 5.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.24%, and is 0.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.44% over the week and 5.64% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 23.27% and -36.28% from its 52-week high.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NexGen Energy Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.50% this year.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 479.28M, and float is at 399.88M with Short Float at 4.23%.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE): Who are the competitors?

