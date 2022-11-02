Nuvalent Inc. (NUVL) Is Up 77.00% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Nuvalent Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVL) is 77.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.09 and a high of $40.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NUVL stock was last observed hovering at around $35.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.01% off its average median price target of $34.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.76% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -24.81% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.70, the stock is 56.62% and 77.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.02 million and changing -5.63% at the moment leaves the stock 129.12% off its SMA200. NUVL registered 30.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 220.65%.

The stock witnessed a 73.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 136.66%, and is 73.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.30% over the week and 10.50% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 375.32% and -16.65% from its 52-week high.

Nuvalent Inc. (NUVL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nuvalent Inc. (NUVL) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nuvalent Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -584.20% this year.

Nuvalent Inc. (NUVL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.32M, and float is at 40.53M with Short Float at 8.26%.

Nuvalent Inc. (NUVL) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Nuvalent Inc. (NUVL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Noci Darlene,the company’sChief Development Officer. SEC filings show that Noci Darlene sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 28 at a price of $40.25 per share for a total of $40250.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Nuvalent Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 28 that Miller Deborah Ann (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 8,968 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 28 and was made at $38.86 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the NUVL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 14, Noci Darlene (Chief Development Officer) disposed off 4,200 shares at an average price of $21.41 for $89922.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Nuvalent Inc. (NUVL).

Nuvalent Inc. (NUVL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is 10.21% higher over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 10.01% up on the 1-year trading charts.