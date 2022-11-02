On Holding AG (ONON) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) is -53.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.44 and a high of $55.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ONON stock was last observed hovering at around $17.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $29.47 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.84% off the consensus price target high of $35.31 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -8.32% lower than the price target low of $16.35 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.71, the stock is 4.03% and -2.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.12 million and changing 0.68% at the moment leaves the stock -18.18% off its SMA200. ONON registered -51.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.64%.

The stock witnessed a 5.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.11%, and is -2.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.22% over the week and 6.03% over the month.

On Holding AG (ONON) has around 1158 employees, a market worth around $5.52B and $945.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 42.17. Profit margin for the company is -11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.70% and -68.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.70%).

On Holding AG (ONON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for On Holding AG (ONON) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

On Holding AG is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -555.80% this year.

On Holding AG (ONON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 316.73M, and float is at 176.26M with Short Float at 11.22%.