PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) is 4.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $153.37 and a high of $182.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PEP stock was last observed hovering at around $181.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.82%.

Currently trading at $180.76, the stock is 5.11% and 5.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.94 million and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 6.59% off its SMA200. PEP registered 12.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.60%.

The stock witnessed a 9.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.22%, and is 1.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.53% over the week and 1.97% over the month.

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) has around 309000 employees, a market worth around $244.46B and $83.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.63 and Fwd P/E is 24.77. Profit margin for the company is 11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.86% and -1.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.30%).

PepsiCo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.90% this year.

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.38B, and float is at 1.38B with Short Float at 0.64%.

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Santilli Paula,the company’sCEO, Latin America. SEC filings show that Santilli Paula sold 2,787 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 26 at a price of $179.63 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59997.0 shares.

PepsiCo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 26 that Gallagher Marie T. (SVP and Controller) sold a total of 5,558 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 26 and was made at $180.01 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41195.0 shares of the PEP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 24, Johnston Hugh F (Vice Chairman, EVP & CFO) disposed off 23,394 shares at an average price of $175.74 for $4.11 million. The insider now directly holds 128,332 shares of PepsiCo Inc. (PEP).

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Coca-Cola Company (KO) that is trading 6.18% up over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is -20.67% lower over the same period. Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) is 1.58% up on the 1-year trading charts.