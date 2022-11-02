Positives for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) as stock gains in recent trading

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) is -27.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.22 and a high of $64.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BK stock was last observed hovering at around $42.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.91% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -5.57% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.23, the stock is 5.15% and 2.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.91 million and changing 0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -9.21% off its SMA200. BK registered -29.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.04%.

The stock witnessed a 6.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.39%, and is 1.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.84% over the week and 3.19% over the month.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) has around 50800 employees, a market worth around $33.59B and $4.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.87 and Fwd P/E is 9.08. Profit margin for the company is 72.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.59% and -34.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.30% this year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 810.90M, and float is at 806.88M with Short Float at 0.82%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McCarthy J Kevin,the company’sSEVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that McCarthy J Kevin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 19 at a price of $39.37 per share for a total of $0.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 08 that GIBBONS THOMAS P (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 134,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 08 and was made at $43.24 per share for $5.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the BK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 08, GIBBONS THOMAS P (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 105,062 shares at an average price of $43.24 for $4.54 million. The insider now directly holds 221,018 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK).

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -24.53% down over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -9.21% lower over the same period. Morgan Stanley (MS) is -19.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.