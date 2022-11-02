Quotient Limited (QTNT) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -97.20% Change This Year

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) is -97.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.08 and a high of $2.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QTNT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $1.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.33% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 93.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.07, the stock is -48.09% and -56.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 43.2 million and changing -10.05% at the moment leaves the stock -88.24% off its SMA200. QTNT registered -97.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -88.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.52.

The stock witnessed a -51.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -71.31%, and is -45.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.42% over the week and 13.83% over the month.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) has around 437 employees, a market worth around $9.84M and $38.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -6.33% and -97.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-94.00%).

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Quotient Limited (QTNT) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Quotient Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.30% this year.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 135.80M, and float is at 104.67M with Short Float at 3.05%.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Quotient Limited (QTNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by von Prondzynski Heino,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that von Prondzynski Heino bought 700,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $0.20 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.41 million shares.

Quotient Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 13 that von Prondzynski Heino (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 13 and was made at $0.18 per share for $18500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.71 million shares of the QTNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, von Prondzynski Heino (Director) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $0.17 for $16890.0. The insider now directly holds 605,879 shares of Quotient Limited (QTNT).

Quotient Limited (QTNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Baxter International Inc. (BAX) that is trading -32.67% down over the past 12 months.