Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE: RTO) is -25.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.85 and a high of $43.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RTO stock was last observed hovering at around $30.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.0% off its average median price target of $35.04 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.47% off the consensus price target high of $43.06 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 1.51% higher than the price target low of $30.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.94, the stock is 5.30% and 2.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.09 million and changing -3.23% at the moment leaves the stock -5.64% off its SMA200. RTO registered -28.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.37%.

The stock witnessed a 11.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.76%, and is 0.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.73% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) has around 46000 employees, a market worth around $15.19B and $3.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.03. Distance from 52-week low is 20.48% and -31.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 41.30% this year.

Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 372.00M, and float is at 367.01M with Short Float at 1.89%.

Rentokil Initial plc (RTO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) that is trading -28.30% down over the past 12 months and Cintas Corporation (CTAS) that is -0.57% lower over the same period. Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is -35.75% down on the 1-year trading charts.