Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM) is -20.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.86 and a high of $11.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RITM stock was last observed hovering at around $8.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $11.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.46% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 5.33% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.52, the stock is 10.80% and 1.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.15 million and changing 1.07% at the moment leaves the stock -13.94% off its SMA200. RITM registered -26.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.11%.

The stock witnessed a 18.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.89%, and is 5.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.91% over the week and 3.91% over the month.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) has around 9862 employees, a market worth around $3.80B and $4.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.27 and Fwd P/E is 6.38. Profit margin for the company is 19.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.16% and -27.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rithm Capital Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 142.80% this year.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 466.81M, and float is at 464.53M with Short Float at 2.16%.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) that is trading -46.58% down over the past 12 months and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) that is -49.20% lower over the same period. Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) is -19.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.