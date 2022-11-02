Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG) is -28.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $86.02 and a high of $171.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPG stock was last observed hovering at around $108.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.86% off its average median price target of $115.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.85% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -16.16% lower than the price target low of $98.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $113.84, the stock is 14.71% and 14.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.45 million and changing 4.46% at the moment leaves the stock -1.45% off its SMA200. SPG registered -23.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.82%.

The stock witnessed a 25.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.46%, and is 7.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.59% over the week and 3.19% over the month.

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) has around 2400 employees, a market worth around $36.39B and $5.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.76 and Fwd P/E is 18.96. Profit margin for the company is 40.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.34% and -33.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Simon Property Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.30% this year.

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 328.44M, and float is at 325.77M with Short Float at 1.90%.

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SELIG STEFAN M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SELIG STEFAN M bought 202 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 30 at a price of $89.29 per share for a total of $18037.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25546.0 shares.

Simon Property Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 30 that Roe Peggy Fang (Director) bought a total of 38 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 30 and was made at $89.29 per share for $3393.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1986.0 shares of the SPG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 30, STEWART MARTA R (Director) acquired 188 shares at an average price of $89.29 for $16787.0. The insider now directly holds 9,813 shares of Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG).

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -9.34% down over the past 12 months and Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) that is -5.99% lower over the same period. Regency Centers Corporation (REG) is -13.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.