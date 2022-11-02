Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) is -51.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.10 and a high of $9.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SONN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.9%.

Currently trading at $2.83, the stock is 111.76% and 38.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 115.71 million and changing 46.63% at the moment leaves the stock -23.64% off its SMA200. SONN registered -69.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.00.

The stock witnessed a 91.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.20%, and is 148.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 34.05% over the week and 13.74% over the month.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $14.40M and $0.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 157.27% and -70.49% from its 52-week high.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 85.40% this year.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.00M, and float is at 4.87M with Short Float at 3.48%.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.