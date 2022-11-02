STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) on Track to Reach $32.13 in a Year

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR) is -7.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.48 and a high of $36.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STOR stock was last observed hovering at around $31.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $32.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.85% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -22.04% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.73, the stock is 0.74% and 5.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.61 million and changing -0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 9.41% off its SMA200. STOR registered -7.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.69%.

The stock witnessed a 1.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.41%, and is -0.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.49% over the week and 0.50% over the month.

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) has around 117 employees, a market worth around $8.94B and $854.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.62 and Fwd P/E is 27.40. Profit margin for the company is 38.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.62% and -12.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 18.20% this year.

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 280.84M, and float is at 280.04M with Short Float at 4.09%.

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times.

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -9.34% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -41.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.