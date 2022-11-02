Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) down -17.23% since start of the year

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: SMFG) is -17.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.39 and a high of $7.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SMFG stock was last observed hovering at around $5.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $5.62, the stock is 0.36% and -3.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.11 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock -10.43% off its SMA200. SMFG registered -15.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.64%.

The stock witnessed a 0.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.47%, and is -0.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.38% over the week and 1.72% over the month.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) has around 101023 employees, a market worth around $38.68B and $14.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.45 and Fwd P/E is 7.49. Profit margin for the company is 36.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.36% and -27.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.80% this year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 6.85B, and float is at 6.38B with Short Float at 0.11%.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) that is trading -16.31% down over the past 12 months and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) that is -19.55% lower over the same period. Barclays PLC (BCS) is -37.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.