Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) is -72.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.69 and a high of $12.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LLAP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $2.76, the stock is 19.92% and -8.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.2 million and changing 5.34% at the moment leaves the stock -51.58% off its SMA200. LLAP registered -72.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.20%.

The stock witnessed a 62.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.99%, and is 11.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.22% over the week and 11.18% over the month.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) has around 330 employees, a market worth around $380.58M and $55.49M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 63.31% and -78.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-845.70%).

Terran Orbital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/24/2023.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 137.81M, and float is at 71.52M with Short Float at 3.07%.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Insider Activity

A total of 205 insider transactions have happened at Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 200 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Beach Point Capital Management,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Beach Point Capital Management sold 236,764 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 31 at a price of $3.09 per share for a total of $0.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.32 million shares.

Terran Orbital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 31 that Beach Point Capital Management (10% Owner) sold a total of 65,230 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 31 and was made at $3.09 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.06 million shares of the LLAP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, Beach Point Capital Management (10% Owner) disposed off 4,875 shares at an average price of $4.01 for $19549.0. The insider now directly holds 1,075,908 shares of Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP).