The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) down -48.36% since start of the year

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) is -48.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.59 and a high of $60.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CG stock was last observed hovering at around $28.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $28.35, the stock is 4.98% and -3.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.92 million and changing 0.25% at the moment leaves the stock -24.87% off its SMA200. CG registered -48.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.57%.

The stock witnessed a 5.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.86%, and is 1.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 3.96% over the month.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) has around 1850 employees, a market worth around $10.10B and $6.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.16 and Fwd P/E is 6.88. Profit margin for the company is 31.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.29% and -53.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.00%).

The Carlyle Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 744.50% this year.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 361.45M, and float is at 238.09M with Short Float at 5.28%.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carlyle Group Inc.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $20.25 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.96 million shares.

The Carlyle Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Carlyle Group Inc. (Former 10% owner) sold a total of 167,755 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $50.85 per share for $8.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40.31 million shares of the CG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, Carlyle Group Inc. (10% Owner) disposed off 94,989 shares at an average price of $49.79 for $4.73 million. The insider now directly holds 40,475,617 shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG).

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -24.35% down over the past 12 months and Morgan Stanley (MS) that is -19.50% lower over the same period. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is -16.35% down on the 1-year trading charts.