The Wendy’s Company (WEN) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 22.89% Upside

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is -12.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.77 and a high of $24.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WEN stock was last observed hovering at around $20.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.89% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -9.58% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.82, the stock is 4.54% and 5.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.94 million and changing 0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 2.49% off its SMA200. WEN registered -8.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.32%.

The stock witnessed a 9.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.89%, and is 2.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.89% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) has around 14500 employees, a market worth around $4.35B and $1.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.55 and Fwd P/E is 21.14. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.06% and -14.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Wendy’s Company (WEN) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Wendy’s Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.80% this year.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 213.67M, and float is at 194.57M with Short Float at 3.06%.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at The Wendy’s Company (WEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 14 times.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading 8.93% up over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is -20.67% lower over the same period. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is -17.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.