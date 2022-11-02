These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) is -10.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.91 and a high of $2.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DNN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $1.22, the stock is 1.04% and -1.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.7 million and changing -3.94% at the moment leaves the stock -4.29% off its SMA200. DNN registered -31.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.15%.

The stock witnessed a 1.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.52%, and is -0.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.07% over the week and 6.46% over the month.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) has around 66 employees, a market worth around $992.24M and $17.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.92. Distance from 52-week low is 34.07% and -42.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 192.30% this year.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 817.93M, and float is at 810.72M with Short Float at 5.16%.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) that is trading -29.44% down over the past 12 months and Cameco Corporation (CCJ) that is -6.01% lower over the same period. Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) is 5.91% up on the 1-year trading charts.