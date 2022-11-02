These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Enbridge Inc. (ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) is -0.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.02 and a high of $47.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENB stock was last observed hovering at around $38.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $41.56 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.15% off the consensus price target high of $48.74 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -0.99% lower than the price target low of $38.54 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.92, the stock is 3.51% and -1.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.03 million and changing -0.08% at the moment leaves the stock -8.94% off its SMA200. ENB registered -8.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.26%.

The stock witnessed a 1.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.87%, and is 2.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.70% over the week and 2.39% over the month.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) has around 10900 employees, a market worth around $78.86B and $38.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.84 and Fwd P/E is 12.72. Profit margin for the company is 9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.14% and -18.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enbridge Inc. (ENB) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enbridge Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.60% this year.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.03B, and float is at 2.02B with Short Float at 1.56%.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hess Corporation (HES) that is trading 69.41% up over the past 12 months and Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) that is 31.14% higher over the same period. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is 10.09% up on the 1-year trading charts.